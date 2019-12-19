Spirit Season: Maker’s Mark Whips Up Bourbon Whisky Cheer With Old-Fashioned Holiday Party In Atlanta [Video + Photos]

Maker’s Mark Old-Fashioned Holiday Party In Atlanta

Atlanta bourbon whisky-lovers were privy to quite a treat this past Monday when Maker’s Mark and the Atlanta Food Bank put on their Old-Fashioned Holiday Party at The Estate in beautiful Buckhead.

Multihyphenate talent Mr. Chris Classic served as the evening’s host and the architect of the spirits served at this seasonal soirée was none other than Atlanta’s own “The Drinking Coach”, Tiffanie Barriere, who crafted three mood-setting Maker’s cocktails inspired by both the city and Santa Claus. A Black Santa Claus.

Speaking of mood-setting, one of our faves, DJ Hourglass, was on the 1’s and 2’s keeping the atmosphere alive with a well-blended mix of R&B, hip-hop, and holiday hits that kept the party people’s feet movin’ and their booties shakin’, not stirred.

Partygoers were also treated to two stellar performances by Netflix Rhythm + Flow contestant Caleb Colossus and viral vocalist Cameron J. Henderson.

Everything we’ve shown you from the Maker’s Mark Old-Fashioned Holiday Party made for an unforgettable night out but one of the most impressive and interesting parts of this event was just below the surface…

In the cellar of The Estate, Maker’s designed a tasting station with informed bartenders who explained the process of creating traditional Maker’s, Maker’s Mark 46, and Maker’s Mark Private Select. The Private Select is especially notable because each bottle is crafted specifically by the store or bar that is lucky enough to carry it. There are over 1,000 flavor-note combinations that can be created with the ingredients used in a bottle of Maker’s Mark. If you truly love brown, this is the way to get down.

Check out the video below to see more scenes from the party!