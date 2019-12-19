ImpeachmentDay: Donald Trump Has Officially Been Impeached On Both Articles By The House Of Representatives

Donald Trump Has Been Impeached

That’s all, folks. Donald Trump is now an impeached President, the third in American history alongside Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson.

The House of Representatives just voted to approve both articles of impeachment against 53% of white women’s POTUS. On Article I, abuse of power, the vote was 230-197 in favor of. Article II, obstruction of Congress, the vote was 229-198 in favor of.

Literally, while he was being impeached, Donald Trump was in Michigan b!t¢hin’ and moanin’ like a lil’ ho according to ABCNews.

“After three years of sinister witch hunts, hoaxes, scams, tonight the House Democrats are trying to nullify the ballots of tens of millions of patriotic Americans,” Trump said in Battle Creek. “Crazy Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats have branded themselves with an eternal mark of shame. It is a disgrace. Democrat lawmakers do not believe you have the right to select your own president,” Trump said.

One “Democrat”, Tulsi Gabbard, opted for cowardice and voted “present” on both articles instead of picking a side. She is currently being fried to a crisp in 280 characters or less on the interwebs.

All jokes aside, this is a real a$$ moment in America and everybody all saw it coming except the boot-lickin’ Republicans and Trump himself. We fully expect Trump to go on an even bigger Twitter meltdown than what he’s been doing since this weekend.

To quote Erykah Badu “What a day. What a day.”