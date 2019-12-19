Drea Kelly Alleges Lifetime Recklessly Handled R. Kelly Accusers After Using Women For “Surviving” Documentary

Drea Kelly Threatens To Sue Lifetime Over “Surviving R. Kelly Part II”

R. Kelly’s ex-wife is not happy with the way she has been treated by the makers of the “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries and says she’s planning to sue if they continue to use her likeness.

Drea Kelly says she was thrown off after seeing herself featured in trailers for a “Part 2” for the series because she had already vocalized her dismay with the network. On top of that, Kelly alleges that she dodged signing off on the sequel after many attempts from the network trying to reach directly and through her children.

Via TMZ, Drea said:

They reached out to my children without my permission, family members without my permission and when I brought it to them that I didn’t want them contacting my family members, they did it anyway. But I’m not happy with the aftercare and how the victims and survivors were handled throughout this entire process. Even down to the bomb threat that was in New York. They put us on a bus, transferred us back to the hotel with no aliases, no security. There’s no beef, there’s jsut no support of the women, of the survivors.

Drea goes on to say she thinks Lifetime got their ratings and dollars from the show and forgot all about the women’s safety.

She’s not okay with Lifetime is misleading audiences by using her in their trailers for “Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning” and says she plans to sue if she appears in the series. Do you blame her???