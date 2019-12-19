Tekashi 6ix9ine’s BM Says Deadbeat Daddy Wanted Daughter For Sympathy During Sentencing, But NAH! [Video]

Sara Molina Speaks After Tekashi69 Sentencing

The mother of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s four-year-old daughter spoke to TMZ after his sentencing and she had a lot to say about him.

Sara Molina thinks that Tekashi is full of it! “He’s not a changed man”, she says. It’s been a full year since Tekashi or his family reached to check on their daughter the mother says. No phone calls, letters, messages…NADA. But Sara says she got a surprise phone call from Tekashi’s brother, asking permission to bring the child to his sentencing and she declined the request.

Sara says she’s never received any financial support from Tekashi, nor does she think he cares for his daughter at all. Hit play to hear it.