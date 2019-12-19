Watch The Magical New Trailer For Pixar’s Latest Heart-Stomper “Onward”
- By Bossip Staff
New “Onward” Trailer
Pixar is back with another film destined to make grown adults cry. This time, flipping ‘Weekend At Bernie’s’ into a magical adventure with voice talent from Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer and Lena Waithe that pops in this exciting trailer.
“Onward” hits theaters March 6, 2020.
