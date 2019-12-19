Here’s What Happened When Tekashi 6ix9ine Was Sentenced To 2 YEARS In Prison
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10
❯
❮
Tekashi Gets Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison, Shatters Twitter
After weeks of spectacular snitching shenanigans, Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to TWO years in prison and FIVE years of supervised release in a not-very-shocking judgment that pleased his haters, angered his childish fanbase and fueled all kinds of hysteria across the internet.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Tekashi’s prison sentence on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.