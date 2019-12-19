For Your Viewing Pleasure: Check Out This Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Beyoncé’s ELLE Cover Shoot [Video]

Go Behind-The-Scenes Of Beyoncé’s Cover Shoot With ELLE

When ELLE dropped their Beyoncé cover earlier this month, fans were going wild looking at the gorgeous pictures that just so happened to give us a sneak peak at the singer’s upcoming collaboration with Adidas. Now, we’ve got even more insight into how that shoot went down.

Following the release of their January 2020 issue, the mag released some behind-the-scenes footage from Bey’s #AskMeAnything photoshoot. Peep the video down below to get an even closer look at the cover and the Queen’s highly-anticipated IVYPARK x Adidas partnership, which drops January 18.