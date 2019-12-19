Seen On The Scene: Megan Thee Stallion, Trey Songz, Meek Mill & More Join Terrence J For A Patron-Filled Holiday Party

- By Bossip Staff
Terrence J x Patron Christmas Party

Source: Chris Parsons / @parsons

Terrence J Celebrates The Holidays With PATRÓN Tequila

 

Last night, Terrence J celebrated the holidays with Tequila PATRÓN and a star-studded group that brought a Christmas turn up to LA in festive ugly sweaters.

Terrence J x Patron Christmas Party

Hosted by Terrence, alongside his close friends Teyana Taylor, infamous photographer Lenny S and J Ryan,  the party brought out mega stars including Diddy, Meek Mill, Trey Songz, Megan Thee Stallion, Nelly, Draya Michelle and many more.

Terrence J x Patron Christmas Party

The night was definitely one to remember. Artists even performed their songs to what Terrence called the “last live 106 and Park of 2019”. Looks litt?

 

 

