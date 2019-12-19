Seen On The Scene: Megan Thee Stallion, Trey Songz, Meek Mill & More Join Terrence J For A Patron-Filled Holiday Party

Terrence J Celebrates The Holidays With PATRÓN Tequila

Last night, Terrence J celebrated the holidays with Tequila PATRÓN and a star-studded group that brought a Christmas turn up to LA in festive ugly sweaters.

Hosted by Terrence, alongside his close friends Teyana Taylor, infamous photographer Lenny S and J Ryan, the party brought out mega stars including Diddy, Meek Mill, Trey Songz, Megan Thee Stallion, Nelly, Draya Michelle and many more.

The night was definitely one to remember. Artists even performed their songs to what Terrence called the “last live 106 and Park of 2019”. Looks litt?