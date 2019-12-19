Pure Comedy: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Make Themselves WAY TOO COMFORTABLE At Kris Jenner’s House

John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Make Kris Jenner’s House Their Own

Kris Jenner is probably gonna think twice before she tells any of her future dinner guests to “make themselves at home.”

The Kardashian matriarch was having some fun on Wednesday night, sharing a bunch of Instagram stories of her guests as they dined at her house. But one guest in particular, Chrissy Teigen, was catching heat from the host for not helping to cook anything–Jenner even set out Chrissy’s cookbook thinking she’d get the message…but she didn’t.

But it seems like Teigen not wanting to help in the kitchen was the least of Kris’ worries on Wednesday. In further Instagram stories, it was made clear that the former Sports Illustrated model and her hubby, John Legend, seriously made themselves at home in KJ’s crib. These two were posted up in the bath tub, rolling around on the floor, and John even took his pants off to get into Jenner’s bed and make out with his wife.

Guess these types of shenanigans are just what goes down when celebs get drunk at one another’s houses–and that’s not even mentioning what happened when a Kris Jenner wax figure made its way into the mix.

Check out some footage from the hilarious dinner party down below: