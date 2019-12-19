SMH: White Boy Convicted Of Stabbing Black Bowie State Student To Death, Hate Crime Charge Dropped

ALt-Right White Guy Convicted Of Killing Black College Student

Back 2017 BOSSIP reported on the stabbing death of Black Bowie State student and US Army Lt. Richard Collins III by Sean Christopher Urbanski.

Today, after two years, Richard’s family has received some modicum of justice. According to CNN, Urbanski has been convicted of Collins’ murder, however, the hate crime charge that he was facing was ultimately dropped. On the morning of May 20, 2017 Urbanski is said to have screamed “bizarre” comments at Richard Collins before stabbing him in the chest multiple times.

According to a witness, Urbanski told Collins: “Step left. Step left if you know what’s good for you,” Mitchell said. “The victim looked at him puzzled with the other friends of his and said ‘No,’ ” Mitchell said. “It was then that (the suspect) stabbed the victim in his chest.”

A judge dropped the hate crime charge stating that the prosecution did not do enough to establish hate as motivation for the murder. That said, Urbanski was a participating member in a racist Facebook group call “Alt-Reich” that “shows extreme bias against women, Latinos, members of the Jewish faith and especially African-Americans” so says Maryland Police Chief David Mitchell.

Hopefully, this guy spends the rest of his life in prison, but at the very least he better do 25 years.