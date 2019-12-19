So Sad: Diddy Canceled His Massive #Diddy50 Party TWICE Due To Missing Kim Porter

Diddy Canceled His Massive #Diddy50 Party TWICE Due To Missing Kim Porter

Although it looks like Diddy had the time of his life at his star-studded 50th birthday party, the massive celebration apparently almost didn’t come to fruition. Diddy told PEOPLE that he actually canned plans for the Beverly Hills bash two times because he felt guilty partying without the late Kim Porter by his side.

“It was probably one of the most authentic nights of love that I ever experienced. I’m blessed,” said Diddy to PEOPLE. “I canceled the party two times because I just couldn’t see myself partying for my 50th birthday without her.”

According to Diddy he and Kim had talked about his milestone birthday before she passed in November 2018.

When Diddy’s actual birthday rolled around on Nov. 4, he told PEOPLE that he ” wasn’t feeling it,” and he opted for a quiet dinner. “I didn’t want to be fake. I wanted to be at a point of strength.”

As a compromise, Diddy rescheduled his opulent #Diddy50 bash for what would have been Porter’s 49th birthday weekend.

“I thought, ‘I can have a party with Kim and we can party together,’” he says. And with 600 guests who turned out, partying to the star’s hits spun by DJ Cassidy and helping him usher in a new era, “It worked out beautifully.”

As previously reported Diddy’s party was held as his $40 million and 500 of his friends including Jay Z and Beyonce, The Kardashians and Kanye celebrated by his side.

What do YOU think about Diddy almost canceling his $#Diddy50 party???