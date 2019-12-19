Happy (almost) New Year!

‘Don’t Be Scared’ Recaps Papoose’s Perfect Joe Budden Bludgeoning & Get ‘Holiday AF’ With Deborah Joy Winans

Don’t Be Scared is BACK with a new episode! This time Dani and Jah are preparing to ring in the new year and recapping some of the hottest stories of the week. The duo dish on a number of topics including the perfection that was Papoose airing out Joe Budden for trying to pass the blame in his breakup.

Not only that, the hosts talk Quad VS. Kenya Moore, predict 2020’s make-ups and break-ups and Jah gives his thoughts on the rap beefs of the decade. Things get especially interesting when “Greenleaf” star Deborah Joy Winans stops by to talk her “Holiday AF” series exclusively streaming on “A Space For Creators.” This 12-part web series features the actress and singer MAJOR hosting conversations with black influencers about modern Christmas traditions. According to Deborah who’s part of the musical Winans family, the group’s holiday plans don’t include as much music as you’d think.

