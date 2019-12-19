That’s Nut(s): Wedding Crashers Who Beat Groom To Death At His Wedding Reception Charged With Murder

Wedding Crasher Brothers Charged With Murder Of Groom At Reception

One of the greatest days of a young couple’s life turned into a nightmare the likes of which we can barely fathom.

Yesterday, BOSSIP reported on the pair of wedding crashers, identified as 28-year-old Rony Castaneda Ramirez and 19-year-old Josue Castaneda Ramirez, who beat the new groom, Joe Melgoza, to death after being kicked out of the ceremony that they weren’t invited to. Joe’s brother, Andy Velazquez, describes what happened next according to NBC Los Angeles:

“Those cowards came back with bats. They were in the alley and it was dark… My brother tried to go get them. They pulled him into the house and they killed him,” Velasquez said.

The murderous brothers have now officially been charged with murder and two additional counts of assault the NYDailyNews reports. Audaciously, they have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Rony and Josue will be in court on Christmas Eve for a preliminary trial.

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals.