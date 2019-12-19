Spies in Disguise: Will Smith And Tom Holland Meet For The First Time To Do An Escape Room [Video]

Will Smith Meets Up With Tom Holland For An Escape Room

Animated movies are a unique experience for those involved. Since they don’t actually have to film anything, they can be starring in a movie with 10 other huge actors and never actually meet them face-to-face—which is the case more often than not.

That’s exactly what happened with the new film Spies In Disguise. Even though Will Smith and Tom Holland are in the entire movie together…they’ve never actually met! Until now. The co-stars met up with one another for the first time at an escape room, which ended up being a pretty frightening way to break the ice.

