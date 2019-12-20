Feeling Better: French Montana Reflects On Recent Hospital Stay & Upcoming New Album

French Montana Reflects On Recent Hospital Stay & Upcoming New Album

French Montana recently had an unexpected stay in the hospital that scared many of those close to him. LAPD paid French a random visit and one thing lead to another and he was soon having a medical episode which ended with him going to the hospital for medical attention. The issue ending up being cardiac trouble and led to him spending several nights in a hospital bed. Fast forward to now and French has released his new album “Montana” and engaged in a lengthy press run to promote it. During his press run, he caught up with Worldstar to discuss his health and the new album and more.

You can catch the interview below.