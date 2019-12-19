Slurred Words: Nick Cannon Drops New Eminem Diss “The Invitation Canceled”, Highlights Malevolent Mayo-Infused Misogynoir [Video]

Nick Cannon’s New Eminem Diss “The Invitation Canceled”

Nick Cannon is not taking his foot off the gas. He wants Eminem removed from the paint and he’s going all out to see it happen.

Mr. Wild’n Out has released yet another Marshall Mathers diss song “The Invitation Canceled” and this time he is highlighting the 8 Miler’s past lyrics from a song called “Foolish Pride” where a 15-year-old Em blatantly and flagrantly disrespects Black women. It isn’t exactly a revelation as Eminem first addressed the problematic bars back in 2003 on MTV when the song was first unearthed.

“Ray Benzino, Dave Mays and The Source have had a vendetta against me, Shady Records and our artists for a long time,” Eminem said in a statement. “The tape they played today was something I made out of anger, stupidity and frustration when I was a teenager. I’d just broken up with my girlfriend, who was African-American, and I reacted like the angry, stupid kid I was. I hope people will take it for the foolishness that it was, not for what somebody is trying to make it into today.”

Nick is rebooting the song and reheating the beef in a new online outrage era where racism, bigotry, and misogynoir will put a serious dent in a celebrity’s public perception.

Press play on the video below to see what Nick is on about.

What say you? You still rockin’ with Eminem?