A Lil’ Positivity: Lil Uzi Vert Surprises Kids In Arkansas With Winter Coats

Lil Uzi Vert Gifts Children In Arkansas With Winter Jackets

Even though Lil Uzi Vert has been laying low most of 2019 because of label troubles, that doesn’t mean he isn’t still giving back to his fans.

The Philadelphia rapper is spending this winter gifting coats to children. In North Little Rock in Arkansas, unsuspecting kids were delivered some winter essentials alongside a message from Uzi himself. Even though a lot of the kids looked kind of confused by the gesture at first, they all seemed thankful for their new, warm coats.

To make matters even more heart-warming, Lil Uzi even made sure to drop into the comments for each of the posts about receiving coats to say another hello. Under one video of a little girl named Tashay being surprised with her gift, Uzi commented, “Love you Tashay.”

It looks like Uzi teamed up with Arkansas police officer Tommy Norman in order to deliver the goodies, which he made sure got to the deserving kids safely.

This is far from the first time the rapper has offered support to fans and people across the world. Earlier this year, Uzi pledged to pay for a student’s $90,000 tuition if they promised to finish college.

Shoutout to Lil Uzi Vert for doing good, even if it’s for these young kids who might not know who he is.