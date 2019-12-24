Start the New Year off with This MacBook Air That’s Almost 50% off the Original Price

The MacBook Air is often lauded for striking the perfect balance between form and function. It has the sleek, aesthetic appeal found in Apple’s litany of devices, coupled with just the right amount of computing power that lets anyone accomplish a variety of tasks, big and small. It’s an added bonus that it’s extremely lightweight, something that cannot be said about other laptops of its range. The only thing that puts people off from getting their hands on one is its exorbitant price tag, but this limited-time Bossip deal can help you snag your own MacBook Air ASAP.

For less than $400, a refurbished (read also: good as new) MacBook Air 11″ 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 128GB can be yours. It boasts a handful of features that allows you to take work anywhere, including a 9-hour battery life, 128 GB of flash storage, powerful Intel Core i5 processor, and 4GB of RAM. With a resolution of 1366 x 768 that’s boosted by Intel HD Graphics 6000, you’ll be able to enjoy content in high-quality. It even has an Intel Turbo Boost Technology that grants you extra power when you need it and energy efficiency when you don’t.

What better way to ring in the new decade with a brand spanking new laptop? Key in the code 20SAVE20 at checkout to get this refurbished MacBook Air for only $319.99.

Apple MacBook Air 11″ 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 128GB – Black (Refurbished) – $399.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

