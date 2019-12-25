Save An Extra 15% On This Robot Vacuum That Empties Its Own Basket

In a sense, robotic vacuums function as our own little Rosie (The Jetsons, anyone?), motorized helpers who aid in keeping our homes squeaky clean. But just when you thought they were already as futuristic as they could be, the ECOVACS Deebot Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Canister Vacuum Station takes it to another level, blowing run-of-the-mill robot vacuums out of the water. For a limited time, you can take it home for an extra 15% off.

Equipped with SMART NAVI technology, this vacuum scans and maps out your living space to figure out the best route to clean. But what really sets it apart is its ability to empty its own basket into the docking station, making one less chore for you. While you still have to clean the station yourself, at least you won’t go through the trouble of dealing with too much debris.

This zippy vacuum also has a built-in memory that allows it to resume its task if it needs to charge halfway. Plus, with features like scheduling cleaning and designating specific cleaning areas, you can rest assured that it will leave your home looking sparkly.

A value of $799, you can get your hands on this vacuum now for $439.99. Enter the code HAPPYHOLIDAYS at checkout, and you can get it for $373.99.

