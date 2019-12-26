This Wolfgang Puck-Approved Kitchen Tool Makes Eating Veggies More Fun

Every food seems to taste better when they’re noodle-fied — including vegetables. A food group that most people only tolerate out of necessity for nutrients, veggies have made their way to the top of everyone’s cravings thanks to the growing popularity of a culinary device called the spiralizer. And before you even ask, it functions exactly as it sounds. It has the unique ability to transform vegetables into noodles, allowing anyone to enjoy faux pasta anytime.

You can, too — at a discounted price at that. For a limited time, you can score the Wolfgang Puck-approved 3-in-1 Electric Power Spiralizer for over 60% off. Capable of turning drab meals into delectable dishes, this innovative kitchen tool lets you slice ingredients right into the container for less mess during meal preps. It has three different stainless steel blades that do the job with ultimate precision and an 84-oz capacity that lets you cut more ingredients in only a few uses. With this in your kitchen, you can replace pasta with zoodles (or zucchini noodles) anytime you please, or create ribbons of colorful veggies to decorate your salads.

Usually retailing for $54.99, you can add the Wolfgang Puck 3-in-1 Electric Power Spiralizer to your cooking arsenal for only $19.99 — a savings of 63 percent.

