5 Must-Have Accessories to Start off the New Year in Style

1 of 6 ❯ ❮

of 6

Welcome 2020 not with a fizzle, but with sparkle. As we prep to ring in a new decade, use this as an opportunity to take stock of your wardrobe and upgrade certain items. Your accessory collection is a great start. And lucky for you, the Bossip shop has irresistible deals on accessories (and no, 2020 party shades don’t count) that can help you start off the new year in style. Check them out:

Shackleton Sunglasses Sunglasses are a necessity all year round, not just during the summer. This particular pair is not only uber-stylish, but also offers full UV400 protection to safeguard your vision against the harsh rays of the sun. They feature a retro round and metallic frame and slight gradient lenses to give a warm vibe. Plus, with each purchase, part of the proceeds go straight to NGOs that clean up waste from the oceans. Grab a pair on sale now for $58.50. Shackleton Sunglasses – $58.5 See Deal

The Gracie Sunglasses in Brown These chic glasses feature brown plastic frames, gold trim, and brown lenses. They’re trendy enough to keep up with fast-changing trends and classic enough to remain in style for a long time. Of course, they also keep your eyes safe with UV400 protection. Normally $24, you can score a pair for only $15.99. The Gracie Sunglasses in Brown – $15.99 See Deal

Emmesphere Silver Sound Necklace Part earphones, part necklace, this unique accessory combines form and function. If you don’t feel like listening to music using the built-in earphones (which delivers high-quality sonics, by the way), you can use it as a necklace chain to complement your outfits. Get it now for $96.75 — 25 percent off the usual $129. Emmesphere Silver Sound Necklace (Filigree Bat Orchid) – $96.75 See Deal