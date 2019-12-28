Score These High Quality Wireless Earphones For Less Than $100

The 2010s saw a lot of tech advancements that changed the way we lived, from iPhones to virtual assistants to smartwatches. In recent years, though, the most remarkable — and arguably the trendiest — tech innovation were wireless earphones. And if you haven’t hopped on the trend yet, what better way to welcome the new decade than score yourself your very first pair? PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones would be a great start.

Check them out:

Now on sale for almost half off, these headphones are more than just your starter audio gear. Equipped with revolutionary tech and ergonomically designed to keep up with your lifestyle, you can sport them when you’re commuting, hitting the gym, traveling, or just hunching over your desk at the office. They come with Qualcomm QCC3020, which is just tech-speak for a chip that delivers powerful sound with extra bass. They also come with advanced Bluetooth 5.0 to offer seamless connectivity throughout the day. And with IPX6 water resistance and over 60 hours of playtime with the accompanying charging case, these babies will last you for years.

Snag a pair on sale now for only $99.99. That’s a 49 percent discount from the original retail price of $199.

PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones with Wireless Charger – $99.99 See Deal

