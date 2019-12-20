Audacity Of Caucassity: Kim K Looked Like A Whole A$$ Black Woman On Magazine Cover And Got Dragged To The Appropriation Station

Kim K Accused Of Blackface

Kim Kardashian just doesn’t know when to stop. She’d had a pretty good 2019 in terms of public relations. She has been spending her free time trying to help get black people out of jail. She even entertained the idea of going to law school. She’s also been putting up with her off-kilter husband and his shenanigans to the point she’s garnered a bit of sympathy in the relationship.

Then this happened:

Wearing Mugler Private Archives for @7hollywood_mag. ✨✨✨ WHAT A DREAM ✨✨✨

Art Direction by @manfredthierrymugler. Photographed by @alixmalka

Styled by @maryammalakpour

Make Up @makeupbymario

Hair @peter.savic pic.twitter.com/x1hJ50H3q8 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 19, 2019

She just can’t go too long without pestering black women and trolling them into outrage. Here she is allegedly channeling Elizabeth Taylor but, in reality, she looks like a whole entire black woman and it’s as shameful as it is disgusting. Everyone is fed tf up over it.

She got a light-skinned friend look like Kim Kardashian,

Got a dark-skinned friend look like Kim Kardashian pic.twitter.com/pR99oU5UpS — Aisha Harris (@craftingmystyle) December 19, 2019

Why can’t she just leave us alone? SMH. She is getting RIGHTFULLY dragged for this and this is one hell of a way to end the decade, smh.