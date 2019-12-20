Canceled, Na Na Na: Camila Cabello’s Racist Posts Resurface; Twitter (And K. Michelle) Destroys Her And Remembers They Love Normani More Anyway

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 13

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-JINGLEBALL-SHOW

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Camila Cabello Dragged And Canceled

Well, this doesn’t come as a surprise to so many fans who have paid attention. Musical sensation and Radio Disney mainstay Camila Cabello has been accused of racism for a while now without a ton of substantial evidence. However, Cabello’s old Tumblr posts resurfaced revealing memes of fried chicken and watermelon and uses of the N word. She would go on to apologize but it was WAYYYYY too late.

The damage is done.

What’s the lesson we should take home here? Always listen to Blue Ivy.

Take a look at more of the slander she’s receiving…

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.