Teen Youtube Star Kayla Nicole Jones Claps At Honda Having Haters Butthurt She Gifted BMW To Boyfriend

Kayla Nicole Jones Responds To Critics Clocking Her Money
It must be hard out here for a young, successful YouTuber!
People have been hating on Kayla Nicole Jones, a thriving Youtube star that makes a living off uploading videos and meme-ing herself, for treating her circle. Kayla shares a lot about herself online, where she’s been vlogging since she was 13.
Recently, 18-year-old Kayla decided to splurge on her boyfriend, best friend, and brother by gifting them BMWs. Not too shabby right? Unfortunately, folks began to chastise the teen in the comments for being “stupid” with her money.
BIG DAY!! NOBODY KNEW except my mama. I hear 👂 the goals y’all speak of. I’ve reached mine and now you’re a few miles closer. 🚘 🚘 🚘 Not too many people believed in me, knew my story or had my back when the world was on my shoulders. To those few though, words can’t thank you enough 😇 or materialistic things but ima spoil you anyways. Thank you 🙏 to a couple people in my little circle. It may take a LIL WHILE cause I gotta be straight regardless but don’t ever think I’ve counted you out! I just haven’t gotten to you yet. 🌹MWAH ! Merry Kmas. 🎄😇 that’s my best friend , boyfriend, & brother on each car. (For the bird brains) AND EVERY WHIP IN THEIR NAME NOT MINE !
It wasn’t long before Kayla Nicole was being dragged on twitter for being “gullible” with her money. Who knows what she’s actually making??? No one really does but her. Kayla posts videos weekly, getting millions of views on youtube and Instagram. Could she be being too frivolous with her coins? That’s what her fans are saying.
Welp! Kayla Nicole saw the slander and clapped back HARD at haters. Hit the flip to see it!
Kayla writes to her haters:
Haha ! Funny how I’m a “stupid b*tch” for buying my boyfriend a car. A lot of you women constantly scream what you wouldn’t do when really you COULDN’T DO!! Let’s start there ! Women also always expect a reward in loyalty and forget it’s the same with men!!
Get you a real ni**a and he gone reap all the benefits 🌹🥳 I grew up with this guy and he been the same before and after my fame. Boyfriend or best friend he deserves to win and I’ll always be his cheerleader 📣. One more thing; it be the same bitches that can’t even go 50/50 with they ni**a and wanna be spoiled🤣. You can cater to a ni**a when you a boss ass bitch. Cardi dropping bags , Beyoncé buying jets & im putting everybody in BEAMERS. Rich b*tches ball different now mind your tax bracket and write that ni**a a paragraph while he responds “awe❤️😉”.
This isn’t the first time Kayla has made a huge purchase with her youtube dollars. Just recently she moved from Alabama to Atlanta into a really nice 4-story house. She was still 17 when she signed lease papers. Hit the flip to see the video of her new pad.
