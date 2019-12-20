Teen Youtube Star Kayla Nicole Jones Claps At Honda Having Haters Butthurt She Gifted BMW To Boyfriend

Kayla Nicole Jones Responds To Critics Clocking Her Money

It must be hard out here for a young, successful YouTuber!

People have been hating on Kayla Nicole Jones, a thriving Youtube star that makes a living off uploading videos and meme-ing herself, for treating her circle. Kayla shares a lot about herself online, where she’s been vlogging since she was 13.

Recently, 18-year-old Kayla decided to splurge on her boyfriend, best friend, and brother by gifting them BMWs. Not too shabby right? Unfortunately, folks began to chastise the teen in the comments for being “stupid” with her money.

It wasn’t long before Kayla Nicole was being dragged on twitter for being “gullible” with her money. Who knows what she’s actually making??? No one really does but her. Kayla posts videos weekly, getting millions of views on youtube and Instagram. Could she be being too frivolous with her coins? That’s what her fans are saying.

I like Kayla Nicole but sis is really gullible when it comes to men, and it’s clear that she feels she has to prove something with the way she’s flexing her ‘means’. She doesn’t understand why this is a bad idea yet but she sure will in a year or so. — VENUSIAN VIXEN (@LAPERLASLUT) December 19, 2019

Welp! Kayla Nicole saw the slander and clapped back HARD at haters. Hit the flip to see it!