#BabyBey: Charmaine Walker Talks Nick Bey Pregnancy, Releases Beautiful Baby Bump Photos
Charmaine Talks Neek Bey Baby, Releases Maternity Photos
Charmaine
Johnise Walker is in her third trimester already and glowing. The mother-to-be is so excited for her baby to be here that she’s sharing some of what’s going through her mind in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.
The ‘Black Ink Chicago’ star says she’s “nervous” to give birth in the interview, adding “it seems like it is such a big experience and I just hope I can handle it!” So far for Walker, pregnancy has been “amazing”. In exclusive maternity photos, Charmaine shows off her growing bump and husband surrounded by butterflies.
This shoot makes us think of the transformation the mom-to-be had gone through in just a few years! Isn’t she lovely?
Adorable! More of Charmaine, Neek and their baby bump after the flip.
View this post on Instagram
Tomorrow I find out if you are a boy or a girl! I will love you with all my heart either way! Special thank you to my producers at @bigfishusa for working hard and putting this shoot together and @Vh1 for getting me in @people mag! Such an honor. You will be able to see this shoot on @blackinkcrew soon! I have more pictures with @2ndcityink that you have to see! 💕💙 🦋🦋🦋 Photographer: @zeus.views Hair: @laydbylay19
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.