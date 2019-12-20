Song Association: Doja Cat Sings “Space Jam”, Alicia Keys, Cardi B And More While Playing A Lil’ Game With ELLE [Video]

2019 Rolling Loud LA

Doja Cat Plays Song Association With ELLE

We will faithfully watch all things Doja Cat because…Doja Cat.

The attention-holding rapper/singer/producer recently sat down with the folks at ELLE to play a lil’ game of song association. She’s got a helluva voice.

Press play down below to check her out.

Thank you, Doja Cat.

