Protect Black Women: Mississippi Mom Found Dead After Leaving Her Job Delivering Pizzas For Domino’s

Hilerca “Latrice” Dortch, 31, Found Dead In Mississippi After Leaving To Deliver Domino’s Pizza

Sad news for the family of 31-year-old Hilerca “Latrice” Dortch, whose body was found this Tuesday. Dortch was last seen alive leaving the Domino’s Pizza where she worked, according to People reports.

Dortch’s aunt, Tammie Dortch told the Clarion-Ledger, her niece was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday, leaving Domino’s on a delivery. The Domino’s franchise owner, Molly Yildirim, would not confirm whether or not Dortch was leaving for a delivery, citing the ongoing investigation.

Dortch’s family was alerted after a farmer feeding his cows discovered her empty car the next day in a field behind shrubbery and an abandoned house. Some of Dortch’s belongings were found in the vehicle, but there was no trace of her.

“If he hadn’t been out there feeding his cows, we would have never known she was missing,” Tammie Dortch, told the Clarion-Ledger. “We would think ‘We’ll see her next week sometime. She’ll pop up eventually.’”

On Tuesday, Dortch’s body was found on the side of a highway nearly six miles from where her car had been abandoned according to WJTV reports.

Dortch was described as quiet and to herself but said she and her son would sometimes stay with her or her mother.

“Sometimes, she would pull up in my driveway and go to sleep in her own car. We were used to that. We wouldn’t even feel the need to call her because we know that’s just her way.” “That is not what happened this time,” Dortch said. “I’m feeling like someone took her. This is just so different.”

This story is frightening and we can only think about her poor son having to spend Christmas without his mom. Prayers up for him and the rest of her family.