A Very #DBS Christmas: David, Dani & Jah Exchange Christmas Gifts [Video]

Merry (just about) Christmas!

David, Dani & Jah Exchange Christmas Gifts On “Don’t Be Scared”

After recapping the hottest stories of the week and getting Holiday AF with Deborah Joy Winans, the hosts of BOSSIP’s Don’t’ Be Scared got in the Christmas spirit. David, Dani, and Jah played a game of Secret Santa and exchanged gifts and good cheer.

Dani gifted David cinnamon rolls (his favorite snack) and some seasoning salt in the spirit of his “Go Season Some Food” clap back he likes to employ on Twitter. Jah gifted Dani a “40 And Single” DVD because Dani’s been severely deprived of black cinema and David got Jah a perfectly cheesy gag gift sweatshirt.

Heaux, heaux, heaux—celebrate Christmas with DBS below.