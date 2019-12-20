Proud Papa Dwyane Wade Speaks On Watching His ‘Son Become Into Who She Now’ Is

Proud papa Dwyane Wade is opening up about Zion Wade. As previously reported the former baller publically supported Zion after trolls mocked the 12-year-old for rocking fake nails and a crop top in a family photo.

Many people across social media ended up taking issue with Zion’s appearance, and also criticized D. Wade and his wife Gabby, this also came after the Wades supported little Zion’s decision to attend Miami Pride.

Now after telling fans to essentially STFU, D. Wade’s speaking out further. The retired baller was a guest on Showtime’s All the Smoke podcast and praised his preteen. Not only that, people are pointing out that D. Wade used female pronouns to describe Zion.

“I watched my son, from day one, become into who she now eventually come into,” said Wade. “And for me… nothing changes in my love. Nothing changes in my responsibilities. So, all I had to do now is get smarter educate myself more. And that’s my job,”

He also added that all his children inspire him. The former Miami Heat player is the dad to Kaavia James, 13 months, Xavier Zechariah, 6 and Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 17. He’s also the guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 18.

“First of all, you want to talk about strength and courage, my 12-year-old has way more than I have,” Wade said on the podcast. “You can learn something from your kids.”

The proud papa also told the hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson that he had to reflect on himself when he considered the possibility of “his son being gay”…

“Me and my wife are having conversations about, you know, us noticing that, you know, [Zion] wasn’t on the boy vibe that Zaire was on. And I had to look myself in the mirror and say, ‘What if your son comes home and tell you he’s gay? What are you going to do? How are you going to be? How are you going to act?’ It ain’t about him. He knows who he is. It’s about you. Who are you?”

and added that he feels like he has a responsibility on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community dubbing them “the new normal.”

“I’m speaking for so many others in the LGBTQ+ community,” Wade said. “All these people that’s out there saying these things, look at yourself. Understand that you’re the one that’s got the issues. You’re the one that’s got the problem,” he continued. “It’s not the kids, it’s not the ones who decide, ‘Yeah, you born a certain way, you gotta be that way.’ That’s not life, man. […] This is the new normal. So, if anybody different, we’re looked at as different. The ones that don’t understand it. The ones that don’t get it. The ones that get stuck in the box, you know, they’re different. Not the people out here living their lives.”

We applaud the way Dwyane Wade’s been handling all the Zion Wade backlash, he truly seems like a proud (and supportive) papa.

Watch him on “All The Smoke” below.