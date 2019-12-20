Jedis & Jollof: John Boyega Turns Heads With Traditional Nigerian Drip At “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” Premiere
- By Bossip Staff
“Star Wars” was always a very white franchise that recently evolved into a more diverse Disney machine starring actors of color like Oscar Isaac, Lupita N’yongo and John Boyega who turned heads with a traditional Nigerian drip at the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” premiere in London.
Oh yes, he won the night, stole all the headlines and breathed new life into Hollyweird’s stuffy little premiere scene.
Peep some flicks of John Boyega’s traditional Nigerian drip on the flip.
