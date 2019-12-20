Conservative Radio Show Gets Canceled After Host Wishes For A ‘Nice School Shooting’ Instead Of More Impeachment News

After hearing the ignorant comment, his wife and co-host, Julie Hayden, immediately cut him off and tried to cover his tracks.

Colorado talk radio host Chuck Bonniwell of @710KNUS said he wished for "a nice school shooting" to interrupt coverage of President Trump's impeachment. #copolitics #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/cgrsIftwD7

“No, no, don’t even — don’t even say that,” she said. “No, don’t even say that. Don’t call us, Chuck didn’t say that.”

Even though Bonniwell tried to change his statement, saying he would want a shooting “in which no one would be hurt”–he had already dug himself into too deep a hole. By the end of the day, the couple’s show was canceled by the radio station 710 KNUS.

“Given the history of school violence that has plagued our community, 710 KNUS confirms that an inappropriate comment was made on the ‘Chuck & Julie’ show by co-host Chuck Bonniwell,” the station

. “A programming decision was made to end the program immediately.”