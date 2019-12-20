Saturday Night Live: Kenan Thompson Remembers Walking Offstage During Kanye’s ‘Extremely Uncomfortable’ Rant [Video]

Kenan Thompson Recalls Exiting The SNL Stage During Kanye’s Rant

During Kanye West’s most recent appearance on Saturday Night Live, he went on a rant surrounding his support for Donald Trump. The cast members onstage during this whole debacle started to look visibly uncomfortable–which included Kenan Thompson, who quietly exited stage left when he realized what was going on.

This week, during an interview with Ebro in the Morning, Kenan kept it real on why he decided to leave the stage during Ye’s rant along with explaining what was going through his head at the time.

“I mean, if you’re a fan of hip-hop you know him, so you know, it’s a moment in the show where it’s like, sometimes they’ll do a last song over the good night credits or whatever. So, you know…U2 did it, McCartney did it, and they actually like go to the other stage and get with they band and do a whole performance. When I saw that he was standing on the regular stage I was like, oh he’s just gonna take a moment and have a moment basically.”

In the end, Kenan said he wanted to be able to watch it from afar instead, which is why he left.

Check out the interview down below to see what Thompson has to say in its entirety.