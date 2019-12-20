Pure Peach Preciousness: Kandi Shares First Full Photo Of Baby Blaze Tucker

Kandi Shares First Photo Of Baby Blaze Tucker

Here comes baby Blaze! Kandi Burruss is giving fans their first full look at her baby girl. As previously reported Kandi and Todd welcomed their daughter, Blaze Tucker via surrogate on November 22.

Now Kandi’s posting pics of little Blaze and she’s absolutely adorable. In the photos taken by celeb baby photographer @WeeLovePhotography little Blaze is swaddled and sporting purple.

“Time is already flying by,” Kandi captioned the pic. “I can’t believe my baby girl @blazetucker is already a month old! I’ve got another blessing to love on. Thank you @weelovephotography for coming to take her pictures. You are the baby whisperer!”

SO BEAUTIFUL.

Kandi is a mom of four. Kandi and Todd Tucker have a 3-year-old son Ace as well as Kandi’s 17-year-old daughter, Riley–whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Russell Spencer–as well as Tucker’s daughter, Kaela, also from a previous relationship.

Congrats Kandi and Todd!