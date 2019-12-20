Seen On The Seasonal Party Scene: La La Hosts Her Annual Winter Wonderland Gala

La La Spreads Holiday Cheer With Annual Bronx Bash To Benefit Police Athletic League

La La Anthony hosted her 4th annual holiday charity event, La La Anthony Presents: Winter Wonderland benefitting the non-profit Girls Inc. of New York City and The Police Athletic League (P.A.L.) on Thursday. La and her celebrity friends spread some holiday cheer by presenting gifts to kids in attendance, including footwear, hats, gloves and various other donations from partners.

La La teamed up with Love and Hip Hop’s Paris Phillips and Wild N’ Out’s Vena E. to host, while Pop Smoke served as musical guest. Eat Clean Bro, the celebrity-loved meal prep service, did the honor of supplying and serving the food for the event. Pretty dope right. La La’s son Kiyan was on hand, as was “Jersey Shore” star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino. Check out more photos below: