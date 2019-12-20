Oh, Wow: Peep The Murderous Teaser For Netflix’s ‘Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez’ [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Aaron Hernandez At Locker

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Netflix Trailer For Aaron Hernandez Crim Doc

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez is Netflix’s newest crime documentary set to capture our attention and give us a better understanding of exactly who the former New England Patriot was and how the hell he became a murderer.

The teaser is creepy as hell. Check it out.

We’ll spend some of our WiFi bill on this one for sure. How bout you?

