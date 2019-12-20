Oh, Wow: Peep The Murderous Teaser For Netflix’s ‘Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Netflix Trailer For Aaron Hernandez Crim Doc
Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez is Netflix’s newest crime documentary set to capture our attention and give us a better understanding of exactly who the former New England Patriot was and how the hell he became a murderer.
The teaser is creepy as hell. Check it out.
We’ll spend some of our WiFi bill on this one for sure. How bout you?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.