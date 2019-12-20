No More Magnolia Matrimony: Iggy Azalea Says She’s Single After Rumors Of Pregnancy And Engagement To Playboi Carti

Iggy Azalea Posts And Deletes About Being Single

Iggy Azalea wants everyone to know that she’s not engaged or pregnant, despite rumors of both over these past few months.

The Australian rapper took to her Instagram stories on Friday to upload a black screen that said nothing but a simple, “I’m single.” She deleted the post within an hour, but obviously, that was enough time for the declaration to be all over social media via screenshots and reposts.

This comes as a surprise following reports in November that $350,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from her and her boyfriend Playboi Carti’s home in Atlanta. The break-in brought rumors of engagement along with it, since one of the items stolen from their pad just so happened to be an engagement ring.

Not only were there rumors that these two had a wedding in the works, but also that there was a baby on the way. Reports were floating around saying that the rapper was 6 months pregnant with Playboi Carti’s seed, but just yesterday, she posted photos of her flat stomach on vacation in Indonesia. Though she didn’t address it, many people saw this as her response to all those rumors, flawlessly proving that her stomach is most definitely not with child.

Iggy is pretty outspoken on her Twitter page, frequently tweeting and deleting comebacks to different rumors, so we’ll probably hear more about her relationship status sometime in the near future–even though her and Carti have kept their relationship pretty private this entire time.