Lil Positivity: Lil Pump And L.A. Car Company Feed The Homeless At Skid Row

Lil Pump & L.A. Car Company Feed The Homeless At Skid Row

With the holiday season underway, the celebrities are out blessing others with the blessings they’ve received. In Los Angeles, one of the most popular and largest areas for homeless people in the area is Skid Row. Celebrities such as Kris Jenner have always pushed and advocated for people to bless Skid Row with donations even sending meals every so often as a kind gesture.

According to TMZ, rapper Lil Pump & RD Whittington teamed up to trade the homeless in Los Angeles.

Lil Pump hit the streets of Skid Row, serving up corn dogs, turkey dogs, cheese dogs, french fries and lemonade … and passing out jackets, pants, and socks to 600 people. Pump teamed up with a couple of companies for the good deed … joining forces with My Friends House Foundation, Hot Dog on a Stick and his buddy, RD Whittington, the owner of luxury celeb car company Wires Only, who dropped $7,000 on the charity event. If the carnival fare sounds different as far as givebacks go … that’s because we’re told Lil Pump and RD wanted to pass out food that was nontraditional, so mission accomplished there.

Great deed from Lil Pump & Company. Pump is from south Florida and has always mentioned his humble upbringings which definitely doesn’t get as much praise as his antics as this isn’t the first time he’s blessed Skid Row.

Earlier this year he sent pizza to Skid Row and allegedly he does this very often for the homeless all over Los Angeles. It’s nice to see him give back to Skid Row as the population is growing day after day with no sign of LA’s homelessness problem being solved anytime soon.