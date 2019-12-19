Queen Of Christmas: Mariah Carey Hosts NYC Pop Up Shop

“Mariah Christmas” Pop Up Shop in NYC

Mariah Carey stopped by her “Mariah Christmas” Pop Up Shop at Shop Nation in NYC. The “Queen of Christmas” continued to celebrated her 19th #1 song “All I Want For Christmas” at the Live Nation Merchandise created pop up. Fans lined up to scoop up limited edition items such as hoodies, stockings, glasses, mugs, ornaments, fleece jackets, t-shirts and more.

Mariah was greeted by a fan wearing a “MARIAH CAREY INVENTED CHRISTMAS” Shirt.