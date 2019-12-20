Pressure To Act Like Fergie? Singer Explains Why She QUIT The Black Eyed Peas 20 Years Ago [Video]

Kim Hill Talks Decision To Leave The Black Eyed Peas Before They Blew Up

Does she have regrets or was following her voice the right choice?

In the mid-1990s, the singer and songwriter Kim Hill began making music with Will.i.am, and his group was a rising Los Angeles underground hip-hop crew called The Black Eyed Peas. Everything was organic until labels started getting involved.

Hill found herself at a crossroads in 2000 and decided to quit the group and find her own voice, only to look on as The Black Eyed Peas reached global stardom with Fergie. They created earworms like “I Gotta Feeling.” Hit play to see the beautifully directed short from The New York Times that tells us how Hill felt about her decision.