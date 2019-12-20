Congratulations! Trina Braxton Weds Her Love Von, All The Braxton Baddies Attend [Photos]

Sweet black love!

Trina Braxton Weds Von Scales, Braxtons Attend Nuptials

Trina Braxton is married! The Braxtons beauty tied the knot with her sweetie Von Scales on Sunday, December 15. The couple wed at the Windows on Washington in Von’s hometown of St. Louis in a ceremony officiated by Judge Mablean Ephriam.

The wedding was a Braxton Family affair and ALL of Trina’s siblings Toni, Tamar, Traci, Towanda, and Michael Jr. were on hand. Family matriarch Ms. Evelyn was also in attendance looking regal while “Braxton Family Values” cameras rolled on.

Trina’s breathtaking dress was designed by Naama & Anat Haute Couture and Von’s dashing suit was by Cedric Cobb.

Viewers will get an inside look at Trina and Von’s special day when the new season of WE tv’s hit series “Braxton Family Values” premieres in 2020.

Congratulations Trina!

