Will You Be Watching?! Terry Crews And Ludacris Go Head-To-Head In Their New Film ‘John Henry’ [Video]

Terry Crews Battles Ludacris In Their Upcoming Film

Complex just dropped an exclusive first look at John Henry, a new film starring Ludacris and Terry Crews.

In the trailer, we see officers question John Henry, played by Crews, about two immigrant children who are on the run. Henry decides to help them out, which means crossing paths with his former gang leader, played by Ludacris.

Check out the trailer down below to see what you can expect from the thrilling film, due out in theaters at the top of next year on January 24, 2020.