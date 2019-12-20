Jesus Take The Wheel: Teenager Allegedly Steals $2 Million Private Plane Before Crashing Into A Building

Teenager Allegedly Steals Plane Before Crashing It Into A Building

A teenager in Fresno allegedly stole and crashed a plane at an airport in California, and now, an investigation has been launched into why.

According to Business Insider, The 17-year-old ended up being arrested after she climbed a fence, allegedly jacked a private plane, drove it along a runway, and then collided with a building at Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Wednesday morning. Security footage shows the King Air 200 plane veering across the runway and later hitting a building.

After the incident, Fresno police spoke with the girl, who they found seated inside of the plane wearing the pilot’s headset. The plane never even took off, but it did have “substantial damage” by the time she was done with it, according to airport spokesperson Vikkie Calderon. She went on to explain that after the teenager put the pilot’s headset on, she started one of the plane’s two engines and drove the plane carelessly before crashing it into a building.

As of now, the teenage girl’s purpose for trying to drive a plane isn’t known. According to an airport press release, she was disoriented and uncooperative when she was arrested. No passengers were on the plane with her and no other injuries were reported.

Check out security footage from the crash down below: