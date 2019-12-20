Ex-Fort Worth Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Atatiana Jefferson Indicted On Murder Charge

Fort Worth Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Atatiana Jefferson Indicted On Murder Charge

There’s good news to report out of Texas surrounding the Atatiana Jefferson case. Former officer Aaron Dean, 35, has been indicted for the murder of the unarmed woman who was fatally shot while babysitting her nephew.

The news comes from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

Lee Merritt, an attorney for Jefferson’s family, tweeted out a cautiously optimistic statement.

Atatiana’s family is (relieved) but remain cautious that a conviction and appropriate sentence is still a long way away. Keep pushing.”

Dean previously resigned from the force. As previously reported Fort Worth police interim Chief Ed Kraus said that he was planning to fire Dean for use of force, de-escalation protocols and unprofessional conduct but Dean beat him to the punch and quit.

“Nobody looked at that video and said there was any doubt that this officer acted inappropriately. I get it,” Kraus said, referring to bodycam video of the shooting released over the weekend.. “We’re trying to train our officers better, we’re trying to shore up our policies and we’re trying to ensure they act and react the way that the citizens intend them to, that they act and react with a servants heart instead of a warriors heart. There are times for officers to act as warriors and defenders, and there are times for them to act as public servants and humble servants.”

Kraus also made sure to mention that Dean was dishonorably discharged from the police force and his identity would not be protected from the public.

Prior to Dean’s indictment, Atatiana’s dad passed away suddenly from a heart attack.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed in this case for a favorable outcome. We all know how this goes…