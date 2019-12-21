Wanda Sykes Docuseries Focusing On #LGBTQIA Community On Screen Gets Picked Up By Apple TV

Wanda Sykes LGBTQ Focused Docuseries Picked Up By Apple TV

According to Deadline, Wanda Sykes just inked a major deal with the Apple TV streaming service.

The Sykes produced “Visible: Out On Television” will “investigate the importance of TV as a medium that has shaped the American conscience, and how the LGBTQ movement influenced what we watch on TV.”

Each hour-long episode of the series will reportedly explore serious themes and issues such as invisibility, homophobia, the evolution of the LGBTQ character, and examine coming out in the television & film industry.

The docuseries will also reportedly include archival footage and a slew of intimate interviews with key players from the movement and behind the scenes. The series will feature Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris and include heavy-hitters like Lena Waithe as narrators.

Viewers can also expect to see never before seen footage of familiar faces on the small screen such as Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Anderson Cooper, Billy Porter, Rachel Maddow, Don Lemon, Sara Ramirez, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, among other influential members of the LGBTQ community.

The project is set to exclusively debut on February 14, 2020 on Apple TV Plus for subscribers.