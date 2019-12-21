A Lil’ Positivity: Mini-Mogul Marsai Martin Set To Produce New Comedy “Queen” With Universal Studios

Marsai Martin Gearing Up To Produce New Comedy For Universal Pictures

Mini-Mogul in the making Marsai Martin just keeps on winning. According to Hollywood Reporter, the 15-year-old actress and producer got the green light for her next production project with Universal Studios.

Martin will be producing the comedy “Queen” under her very own Genius Productions company.

Still wearing the crown as the youngest person ever to secure a first look deal with Universal as of February 2019, Martin has finally announced the next project she’ll be working on for the studio after her major debut of “Little”, which grossed almost $40 million domestically.

The “Queen” project is mostly being kept under wraps for now with little to no details leaking on the film, but “Fresh off the Boat” writer Camila Blackett will reportedly be writing and executive producing the project alongside Martin.

Its also be reported that an adaptation of “Amari and the Night Brothers” is in the works, which Martin is attached to produce, along with Mandeville Films and film star Don Cheadle.

After making herself a household name on ABC’s “black-ish”, its great to see Martin leveling up in a major way with no signs of slowing down.