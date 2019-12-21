El Tigre Comeback: Fans Rave Over Tyga’s Homage To “The Mask” For Refurbished 90’s Hit “Ayy Macarena”

Fans Are Saying “Any Macarena” Is Tyga’s COMEBACK Hit

Tyga took some major L’s this past decade, but could him consistently putting out Latinx bangers be his ‘comeback’ moment? Folks online are having that discussion right now, actually.

The west coast rapper just released the video for his new song “Ayy Macarena” that features the one-hit-wonder that almost never went away in the late 90’s. Everything about the song and video has folks talking online, drumming up hot take like this:

LETS BE REAL! KEEP IT 💯💯💯 ever since Tyga broke up with Kylie Jenner dude has been constantly been pushing out banger after banger…. pic.twitter.com/A34oCo0e9V — Never need a bitch, I’m what a bitch needs (@Quotemeorelse) December 20, 2019

In the official video, Tyga channels Jim Carrey in his character for “The Mask”. There’s dope special effects and even a confusing dance number but overall entertaining…Do YOU think this is Tyga’s comeback moment?

A lot of people think this is IT.

