Queen Of Christmas: Mariah Showcases Dem Babies In New Video For Eternal Hit “All I Want For Christmas”

Mariah Carey Release Official Video For “All I Want For Christmas”

It’s been 25 years since Mariah Carey released the song that has crowned her the Queen of the holiday season and in celebration, she’s finally giving fans an official video. In the new, official video, Mariah is giving us never-aging holiday glam, nutcrackers and of course, snow!

The dance breakdown near the end features a cameo from her 8-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan who prance around a winter wonderland. Definitely a full-circle moment for the singer.

Check it out below.