Hi Haters! Amanda Seales Reportedly Joining Cast Of “The Real” Permanently

Source Says Amanda Seales Joining “The Real” Permanently

Steady daytime television hosting checks are coming Amanda Seales’ way according to a report. Sources are saying that Amanda Seales just scored a permanent seat at the table with Loni Love, Tamera Mowry, Jeannie Mai, and Adrienne Bailon as a co-host on ‘The Real’.

“She guest co-hosted on the show for a while and they loved her,” claims a source at TheJasmineBrand. “She really connected with the audience!”

Show producers are reportedly excited to bring Seales on to diversify the points of view expressed on the show, with the source adding, “Everyone is really excited about her coming on!”

If you’ve been following the journey of ‘The Real’, you’d know that the show originally started with the ladies we see hosting today and Tamar Braxton. Braxton was axed off the show a few years back, causing beef between her and the ladies. Since then, producers never “replaced” Tamar.

Are YOU excited to see Amanda in Tamar’s old seat?