R.I.P: Model And Activist Mama Cax Dead At 30
Model Mama Cax Dead At 30 After Battle With Cancer
Mama Cax–a Haitian-American model, activist, and cancer survivor–died on Monday at the age of 30.
A representative for Cax announced her passing via an Instagram post on her account on Friday, saying that she spent a week in the hospital before dying on December 16.
The model was diagnosed with bone and lung cancer at just 14-years-old. She ended up undergoing a hip replacement surgery that was unsuccessful and, as a result, her right leg was amputated. Cax was known for using her platform as a model to send a message to the world that people with disabilities should be equally represented.
Back on December 12, Mama Cax posted a photo of flowers to her Instagram page, sharing with her followers a little bit of what she was going through in regards to her health. She was experiencing “severe abdominal pain” and that’s when she was rushed into the emergency room. Though it was dismissed as inflammation at first, the next morning, doctors discovered she had blood clots in her leg, thigh and abdomen, along with a filter near her lungs, which was meant to prevent clots from entering.
Y’all 2019 has been one of the best years for me , cannot deny it! but 2019 also tried to take me out 😩 I was gearing up for a wonderful couple of weeks went from celebration an anniversary with bae in Serbia, flew to NY for a quick job then had a quick shoot in London before heading to L.A to celebrate a fruitful yearlong partnership with my #sephorasquad family. While in London I started experiencing severe abdominal pain and was rushed to the emergency room- they dismissed it as an inflammation and sent me back to my hotel with some pain meds. The next morning it got worse, while barely conscious, I asked the hotel to call me an ambulance. They discovered that I had several blood clots in my leg, thigh, abdomen and near an IVC filter near my Lungs (which is a medical device that prevents clots from entering the lungs.) up until this emergency visit I had no idea I had such filter (which I assumed was placed there during my chemo days 14yrs ago) – nonetheless this filter saved my life. Lots of unanswered questions which I’ll have to figure out once I’m back to the States but I’m finally out of the hospital, in less pain, resting and taking blood thinners. Unfortunately flying puts me at risk of a pulmonary embolism therefore I’m stuck across the pond until after Christmas. Hope y’all are gearing up for a wonderful holiday season. (Thanks @sephora for the flowers 😚 and to everyone who took time to message and call me- love you all 🤗) _______________________________________________
So many celebrities and friends, including Rihanna, paid tribute to Mama Cax on social media following news of her passing.
Cax’s official cause of death has not yet been determined.
